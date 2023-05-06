Photos: Another Nashville chicken spot to ‘hatch’ in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Another chicken sandwich spot will “hatch” in Metro Detroit, giving the community a taste of Nashville within the Motor City.

The Nashville chicken trend has inspired many restaurants to open in Metro Detroit. The latest is Crimson Coward. This fast-casual Nashville hot chicken restaurant celebrated its soft opening on Saturday and will host a grand opening on May 20.

Crimson Coward claims their original sandwich “is no ordinary chicken sandwich.” The Crimson, the restaurant’s staple dish, is a hormone-free boneless chicken breast served with Crimson Sauce, housemade slaw, and a pickle on an artisan brioche bun. The menu includes tenders, sandwiches, apps and sides such as mac and cheese, potato salad, fries, and kid options.

“We are incredibly proud to expand our presence in Michigan and bring the Crimson Coward experience to Dearborn Heights,” said CEO of Crimson Coward Ali Hijazi. “We invite everyone to join us on May 20 for the grand opening event and encourage those interested in franchise opportunities to explore what Crimson Coward can offer. It’s a fantastic time to be part of our family.”

The grand opening will have entertainment, giveaways, and special promotions. The Edsel Ford Band will provide live music during the event.

The new chicken sandwich restaurant has taken over the previous location of The Halal Guys. The Halal Guys opened in Dearborn Heights in the late summer of 2021 and closed early 2023.

Check out the new spot’s menu below: