3 top options for inexpensive Greek food in Sterling Heights_

Craving Greek food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Sterling Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Flaming Grill Family Dining

Photo: c m./Yelp

Topping the list is Flaming Grill Family Dining. Located at 43474 Mound Road, the Greek and traditional American spot is the highest rated affordable Greek restaurant in Sterling Heights, boasting four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.

2. Honeytree Grille

Photo: billy l./Yelp

Next up is Honeytree Grille, situated at 44667 Mound Road. With four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Greek Pantheon Restaurant

Photo: pauly g./Yelp

Greek Pantheon Restaurant, located at 43719 Schoenherr Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Greek and Mediterranean spot four stars out of 39 reviews.

