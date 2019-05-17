3 top spots for juice and smoothies in Birmingham_

Got a hankering for juice and smoothies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie outlets in Birmingham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Beyond Juicery + Eatery

photo: valia a./yelp

Topping the list is Beyond Juicery + Eatery. Located at 270 W. Maple Road, this place to score juice, smoothies, salads and sandwiches is the highest rated juice and smoothie spot in Birmingham, boasting four stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp.

2. 7 Greens

Photo: varun s./Yelp

Next up is 7 Greens, situated at 344 Hamilton Row. With four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score salads, juice, smoothies and acai bowls has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Grabbagreen

Photo: christina b./Yelp

Grabbagreen, located at 167 N. Old Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers juice, smoothies and acai bowls, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

