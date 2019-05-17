Balkan House brings modern European fare to Hamtramck

If you've got modern European fare on the mind, a recent opening is a need-to-know. Located at 3028 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, the fresh addition is called Balkan House.

Open seven days a week, Balkan House offers more traditional American appetizers, like chicken wings and onion rings, but the entrees lean toward items with a European and Mediterranean flair, such as Bosnian sausage and a Turkish gyro. The dessert and beverage menu features crepes, baklava, Turkish coffee and smoothies.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new location has made a promising start.

Yelper Victoria G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 13, wrote, "If you want an authentic European cuisine, I would definitely recommend coming here. I recently was told about this place and I had to come and try it myself. It was amazing!"

Head on over to check it out: Balkan House is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.