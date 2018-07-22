bd's Mongolian Grill celebrating National Tequila Day with new menu items

With National Tequila Day coming up this Tuesday, one restaurant is ready to celebrate with new menu items.

New southwestern flavors and drinks are coming to bd's Mongolian Grill Tuesday.

The new items put a different spin on traditional stir-fry. The new shrimp tacos include shrimp, white onions, peppers, salsa roja, garlic, Pico de Gallo, lime, cilantro and "Yum Yum" sauce. The new steak fajitas feature marinated steak, white onions, peppers, salsa roja, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, lime and clinatro. Finally, new margaritas include Sauza tequila, Cointreau and lime juice.

Those are just a few of the new dishes being served at bd's Mongolian Grill to celebrate National Tequila Day. You can find the nearest location near you by clicking here.

