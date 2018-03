DETROIT - Michigan weather is weird, but that isn't stopping Applebee's from ringing in spring early with a sweet drink special.

Last month's drink special was $1 Bahama Mamas. This time around, get a frosty 10-ounce Absolut Vodka lemonade for just $2 every day of March.

Check with your local Applebee's location to make sure it's participating in the offer.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.