Couple grows world's largest grapefruit

A Louisiana couple received a Guinness certificate for the world's largest grapefruit on Tuesday.

Check out the size of this thing (above). Mary Beth and Doug Meyer grew the giant grapefruit in their backyard. The grapefruit weighed in at 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces and measured 28 and 3/4 inches. That's about the size of a basketball.

As you can see, it's bigger than a standard football helmet.

The giant citrus is about 13.6 ounces heavier and 1 and 1/4 inches bigger around than the 2006 record in Brazil.

