Dearborn's 5 top spots for budget-friendly pizza_

Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Dearborn, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Capri Italian Bakery

Topping the list is Capri Italian Bakery. Located at 4832 Greenfield Road in Woodworth, the bakery, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, is the highest rated low-priced pizza spot in Dearborn, boasting 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wingfingers

Photo: CATHY S./Yelp

Next up is Fordson's Wingfingers, situated at 5901 Schaefer Road With four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings, pizza and wraps has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

3. Joe Reno's Pizzeri

Photo: ANGIE L./Yelp

Duvall-Edison's Joe Reno's Pizzeria, located at 2311 Monroe St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 40 reviews.

4. Sareini's Pizzeria

Photo: KILLOUD DABAJA ../Yelp

Over in Springwells Park, check out Sareini's Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score pizza and more by heading over to 3313 Greenfield Road.

5. Toarmina's Pizza

PHOTO: KELLIE C./YELP

Last but not least, there's Toarmina's Pizza, a Dearborn Hills favorite with four stars out of 17 reviews. Stop by 23922 Cherry Hill to hit up the spot to score pizza and more next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

