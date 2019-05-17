Detroit's 3 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best food trucks near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Detroit 75 Kitchen

Photo: mousa K./Yelp

Topping the list is Detroit 75 Kitchen. Located at 4800 W. Fort St., the traditional American food truck, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated low-priced food truck in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mac Shack

Photo: alyssa r./Yelp

Next up is Mac Shack, situated at 1227 E. Ten Mile Road. With four stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, the New American food truck has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Tacos El Caballo

Photo: Laura K./Yelp

Southwest Detroit's Tacos El Caballo, located at 1436 Springwells, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican food truck 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

