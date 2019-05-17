Detroit's 3 favorite spots to find affordable Mexican eats

Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Taqueria Mi Pueblo

Photo: junho c./Yelp

Topping the list is Taqueria Mi Pueblo. Located at 7278 Dix St., the Mexican spot is the highest-rated inexpensive Mexican restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taqueria El Rey

Photo: rodrigo t./Yelp

Next up is Southwest Detroit's Taqueria El Rey, situated at 4730 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 327 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot and beer bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

3. El Nacimiento

Photo: fox e./Yelp

El Nacimiento, located at 7400 W. Vernor Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Mexican spot four stars out of 56 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.