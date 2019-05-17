Detroit's top 3 steakhouses, ranked

Looking to try the top steakhouses around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Roast

Photo: ROSE M./Yelp

Topping the list is Roast. Located at 1128 Washington Blvd. in Downtown, the steakhouse is the highest rated steakhouse in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 934 reviews on Yelp.

2. Prime and Proper

Photo: prime and proper/Yelp

Next up is Downtown's Prime and Proper, situated at 1145 Griswold St. With four stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Vertical Detroit

Photo: vertical detroit/Yelp

Downtown's Vertical Detroit, located at 1538 Centre St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, steakhouse and New American spot four stars out of 314 reviews.

