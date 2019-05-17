Detroit's top 4 diners to visit now

Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Dime Store

Photo: rebecca y./Yelp

Topping the list is Dime Store. Located at 719 Griswold St., Suite 180 in downtown, the diner and bar, offering breakfast, brunch and lunch, is the most popular diner in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,241 reviews on Yelp.

2. Louie's Ham And Corned Beef

Photo: lauren g./Yelp

Next up is Louie's Ham And Corned Beef, situated at 3570 Riopelle St. With four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast, brunch and lunch diner, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Parks & Rec Diner

Photo: minh s./Yelp

Downtown's Parks & Rec Diner, located at 1942 Grand River Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch diner four stars out of 397 reviews.

4. Cadillac Square Diner

Photo: tess s./Yelp

Finally, Cadillac Square Diner, a breakfast and brunch diner located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 111 Cadillac Square to see for yourself.

