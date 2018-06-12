Domino's Pizza to repair potholes with 'Paving for Pizza' initiative to save customers' pizza

Have you ever been driving your pizza home and you either get into an accident or hit a pothole, destroying your pizza?

Former Detroit Lion Nate Burleson can relate, but one popular pizza chain is geared up to fill in potholes to prevent your pizza from being ruined before you even walk through your door.

Domino's Pizza is offering to fill potholes across the United States in order to save customers' pizza, the pizza chain announced Monday.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store," Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA, said in a statement. "We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

The pizza chain has already done work in four cities to repair roads that directly affect their customers. Those cities are Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California.

The company helped fill five potholes in Burbank, eight in Bartonville, 40 in Milford, and 150 square yards of roads in Athens.

"Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino's," Domino's website says. "We can't stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped, so we're helping to pave towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads."

If you want to nominate your town for pothole repair grants, visit PavingForPizza.com. You will be notified personally if your town is nominated.

