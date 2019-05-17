Explore the 4 top spots in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Midtown has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cake and macaron shop to a ramen spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Selden Standard

Photo: Alisha B./Yelp

Topping the list is New American spot Selden Standard, which offers brunch, lunch and dinner. Located at 3921 Second Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,019 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avalon International Breads

Photo: brittany s./Yelp

Next up is bakery Avalon International Breads, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, situated at 422 W. Willis St. With 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. For the Love of Sugar

Photo: Annette J./Yelp

Patisserie/cake shop For the Love of Sugar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 100 Erskine St., 4.5 stars out of 215 reviews.

4. Urban Ramen

Photo: urban ramen/Yelp

last but not least, Urban Ramen, a spot to score ramen, poke and noodles, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 401 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4206 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

