Find pizza and more at Millenium Village's new Grandma Bob's_

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Grandma Bob's, the new addition is located at 2135 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village.

The restaurant, which is available for dine-in or carry out, offers unique pizza creations, local and international beers, wine and cocktails. In a nod to downtown Detroit, the Coney pizza features beef chili, hot dogs, white onion, giardiniera, scallions, cheddar cheese and mustard.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Arya M. wrote, "This is the best pizza in Detroit with an amazing environment and great drinks and beer."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Grandma Bob's is open from 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.