Free Pancake Day returns to your local IHOP restaurant on Tuesday!

On IHOP Free Pancake Day, March 12, visit any IHOP restaurant and get a FREE short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes.

This year, the promotion is helping to raise money for children battling critical illnesses.

Fine print: Dine-in only. One free short stack per guest.

