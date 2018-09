NOVI, Mich. - In honor of its 69th anniversary, Garrett Popcorn is offering customers 69-cent bags of Garrett Mix popcorn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

From Sept. 17-23, classic tins of any signature recipe will be available for $19.49, in honor of the year Garrett was established.

Garrett's popcorn is gluten-free, preservative-free and non-GMO kernels. The butter flavor is also vegan and made with coconut oil instead of dairy.

