Garrett Popcorn releases red, white and blue kettle corn for Fourth of July

Garrett Popcorn is offering limited-time-only kettle corn that is sure to light up your Fourth of July.

The popcorn company is wheeling out "All-American KettleCorn" -- red, white and blue kettle corn -- in honor of the Fourth of July.

The kettle corn is coated with sugar and a hint of salt. It is gluten-free, preservative-free, contains zero trans fat and non-GMO kernels.

"All-American KettleCorn" is available online and at the Twelves Oaks Mall location in the lower level of the mall. But get them while they're hot -- they are only available until July 9.

