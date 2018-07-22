Get free ice cream on Detroit's birthday this Tuesday from Hudsonville Ice Cream

DETROIT - With the city of Detroit's birthday next week, what better way to celebrate than with free local ice cream?

You can get free ice cream from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from Hudsonville Ice Cream at Cadillac Square Park -- 662 Woodward Ave. This is the second straight year Hudsonville Ice Cream has offered free frozen treats on Detroit's birthday.

Along with free ice cream, there will also be games and giveaways, including a year's supply of Hudsonville Ice Cream, Cedar Point tickets and gift cards to local establishments.

For more information on this event, head over to the event's official Facebook page.

