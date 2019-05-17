Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Detroit

Itching to explore the freshest new spots in Detroit? From pizza to coffee, read on to see the newest businesses to land around town.

Grandma Bob's

Photo: grandma bob's/Yelp

A Millenium Village newcomer, Grandma Bob's is a restaurant and bar, offering pizza and more, located at 2135 Michigan Ave.

The menu features seven different kinds of specialty pizzas, a host of local and international beer, wine and cocktails. Since it is located in the Corktown area of Detroit, Grandma Bob's fittingly creates a Coney pizza topped with beef chili, hot dogs, white onion, giardiniera, scallions, cheddar cheese and mustard.

Yelper Arya M. wrote, "This is the best pizza in Detroit with an amazing environment and great drinks and beer."

Madcap Coffee

Photo: ch c./Yelp

Stop by 1413 Farmer St. downtown, and you'll find Madcap Coffee, a new coffee roastery offering coffee, tea and more.

The spot also features brewing supplies, apparel and coffee subscriptions.

Yelper Jeff B. left this enthusiastic review: "It's the best coffee you'll have in Michigan and maybe the best in the world."

Visions Detroit

Photo: kelli w./Yelp

Now open at 2458 Brush St. is Visions Detroit, a traditional American restaurant and bar.

The lengthy menu features starters, salads, gourmet subs, entrees, desserts and drinks. The restaurant also offers special game day menus for when local sports teams are playing in a pivotal game.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.