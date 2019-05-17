Here are Sterling Heights's top 3 breakfast and brunch spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Sterling Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Pantry Restaurant

Photo: nikki t./Yelp

Topping the list is The Pantry Restaurant. Located at 34220 Van Dyke Ave., it is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Sterling Heights, boasting four stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp.

2. Old House Family Restaurant

Photo: Grace Mao W./Yelp

Next up is Old House Family Restaurant, situated at 44474 Mound Road. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast and brunch spot, also offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Empire Grill

photo: empire grill/yelp

Empire Grill, located at 39485 Mound Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American breakfast, brunch and deli spot five stars out of 14 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.