Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Detroit

Looking to get to know the newest businesses to open in Detroit? From a modern European restaurant to a specialty cheese and chocolate shop, read on to see the newest spots to land around town.

Balkan House

Photo: dino m./Yelp

Balkan House is a modern European and Mediterranean spot and creperie located at 3028 Caniff St in Hamtramck. With four stars from five Yelp reviews, so far it is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

The restaurant features a traditional appetizer menu, with selections like chicken wings and mozzarella sticks but then transitions into its authentic European and Mediterranean menu for entrees, soups, salads and desserts. Start with the Supska (a Bosnian salad) before diving into Turski Sendvic (a Turkish gyro). Of course, remember to leave room for Turkish coffee and a homemade crepe.

Yelper Amir R. raved, "The staff was very welcoming and polite. The food was exceptional. There's not many places you can go and you're guaranteed everything fresh and homemade."

Destination 1905

Photo: Destination 1905/Yelp

Destination 1905 is a bar that recently opened at 8130 Kercheval Ave. in Indian Village. A 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp indicates that the new spot is garnering positive attention from patrons.

Located on the main floor of a historic home that has been renovated, this bar is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight and features cocktails, beer and wine from around the world. The drink menu rotates on a monthly basis, so customers will always be treated to new concoctions. Light appetizers are also served.

Yelper Rebecca R. shared, "It's a small intimate space. There is a little patio with a few picnic tables on the porch. You feel as though you are hanging out in a friend's living room having a drink. I liked it and will be back."

Mongers' Provisions

Photo: benjie k./Yelp

Mongers' Provisions is a meat and cheese shop and chocolatier that recently opened its doors at 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 111 in Midtown. Yelpers give the new spot 4.5 stars from four Yelp reviews, revealing excitement about its selections.

In addition to a variety of cheese and charcuterie boards and specialty chocolate, Mongers' Provisions also features wine and beer, gift baskets and boxes and merchandise. It also offers guided cheese and chocolate tastings for groups of 15 people or under and sponsors in-store events, such as learning to build a cheeseboard. Finally, it will cater weddings and other large events for 25 people or more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.