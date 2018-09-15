Here's how to score a free burger from Wendy's through the rest of the month

National Cheeseburger Day is this Tuesday, but Wendy's is kicking off the party a bit early.

The fast food chain is offering customers a free hamburger in honor of the national day until Sept. 30.

All you have to do is download the Wendy's mobile app, purchase anything on the Wendy's menu, and then you will score a free Dave's Single hamburger.

You can do this every day until the 30th, but you are limited to one free burger per day.

Click here to download it for Apple and click here to download it for Android.

