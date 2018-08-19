Food

Here's where to get deals for Black Restaurant Week this week throughout Metro Detroit

More than 10 restaurants featured

By Von Lozon

The second annual Black Restaurant Week goes from Aug. 20-24 and features more than 10 restaurants in the area. 

Each participating restaurant features a one-course meal with two sides and a drink for $15 to each customer. Each mobile restaurant is offering a one-course meal with two sides and a drink for $10.

Here are the participating restaurants:

  • The Griot Music Lounge & Bar -- 66 East Forest, Detroit
  • Nacks -- 4626 Third Ave., Detroit
  • Ima -- 2015 Michigan Ave., Detroit
  • River Bistro -- 18456 Grand River Ave., Detroit
  • Yum Village Food Truck -- Detroit
  • The Block -- 3919 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • DUO -- 29555 Northwestern Highway, Southfield
  • SavannahBlue -- 1431 Times Square, Detroit
  • COOP -- 474 Peterboro St., Detroit
  • The Jamaican Pot -- 14615 West 8 Mile Road, Detroit
  • Le Crepe -- 317 South Washington Ave., Royal Oak
  • Colors -- 311 East Grand River Ave., Detroit

For more information, head to www.blackmetroeats.com/restaurants

