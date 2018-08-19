Here's where to get deals for Black Restaurant Week this week throughout Metro Detroit

The second annual Black Restaurant Week goes from Aug. 20-24 and features more than 10 restaurants in the area.
Each participating restaurant features a one-course meal with two sides and a drink for $15 to each customer. Each mobile restaurant is offering a one-course meal with two sides and a drink for $10.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- The Griot Music Lounge & Bar -- 66 East Forest, Detroit
- Nacks -- 4626 Third Ave., Detroit
- Ima -- 2015 Michigan Ave., Detroit
- River Bistro -- 18456 Grand River Ave., Detroit
- Yum Village Food Truck -- Detroit
- The Block -- 3919 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- DUO -- 29555 Northwestern Highway, Southfield
- SavannahBlue -- 1431 Times Square, Detroit
- COOP -- 474 Peterboro St., Detroit
- The Jamaican Pot -- 14615 West 8 Mile Road, Detroit
- Le Crepe -- 317 South Washington Ave., Royal Oak
- Colors -- 311 East Grand River Ave., Detroit
For more information, head to www.blackmetroeats.com/restaurants
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.