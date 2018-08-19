Here's where to get deals for Black Restaurant Week this week throughout Metro Detroit

The second annual Black Restaurant Week goes from Aug. 20-24 and features more than 10 restaurants in the area.

Each participating restaurant features a one-course meal with two sides and a drink for $15 to each customer. Each mobile restaurant is offering a one-course meal with two sides and a drink for $10.

Here are the participating restaurants:

The Griot Music Lounge & Bar -- 66 East Forest, Detroit

Nacks -- 4626 Third Ave., Detroit

Ima -- 2015 Michigan Ave., Detroit

River Bistro -- 18456 Grand River Ave., Detroit

Yum Village Food Truck -- Detroit

The Block -- 3919 Woodward Ave., Detroit

DUO -- 29555 Northwestern Highway, Southfield

SavannahBlue -- 1431 Times Square, Detroit

COOP -- 474 Peterboro St., Detroit

The Jamaican Pot -- 14615 West 8 Mile Road, Detroit

Le Crepe -- 317 South Washington Ave., Royal Oak

Colors -- 311 East Grand River Ave., Detroit

For more information, head to www.blackmetroeats.com/restaurants

