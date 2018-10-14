How to score BOGO deal at Chipotle on Sunday only around Metro Detroit

You can get a buy one, get one deal at Metro Detroit Chipotle locations all Sunday long. All you have to do is wear your favorite football team's jersey when ordering your entree.

Seriously. That's it.

Wear a football jersey to any of the participating locations across Metro Detroit and you can snag a buy one get one burrito, bowl, taco and/or salad at Chipotle. The original entree you order, however, has to be a chorizo entree.

Participating locations include the restaurants in West Bloomfield, Rochester Hills, Troy, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, Southfield, Ann Arbor, Madison Heights, Northville, Roseville, Warren, Orion, Allen Park, Canton, Woodhaven, Novi, Brighton and Chesterfield Township.

Enjoy!

