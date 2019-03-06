Hudsonville national pint day giveaway is today

DETROIT - You may have heard of Pint Day for beer, but no official ice cream Pint Day has existed – until now!

Hudsonville Ice Cream is celebrating Pint Day on Wednesday as part of its pint lineup coming to stores this spring.

As part of this Pint Day party, Hudsonville is planning a huge 24-hour giveaway for ice cream lovers everywhere, with a chance to win the entire 7-flavor pint lineup.

The giveaway opens at 7 a.m. ET, and the first winner will be selected at 9 a.m. ET.

Hudsonville will have one winner every hour until 8 a.m. ET the next morning, for 24 total winners.

