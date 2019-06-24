Imperfect Produce subscription service set to start Tuesday in Detroit

DETROIT - Imperfect Produce will be able to deliver to Metro Detroiters' doorsteps starting Tuesday.

Imperfect Produce is a company that sells fruits and vegetables that might be considered "ugly." The purpose of the service is to reduce food waste by delivering boxes of produce that are perfectly good on the inside but might be thrown out because of their appearance on the outside.

The produce company has saved 40 million pounds of food, 1.2 billion gallons of water and donated 2.6 million pounds of food according to it's website.

Imperfect Produce is already availble in 12 cities. The subscription options range from $12 for a small box each week to $43 for a larger box.

