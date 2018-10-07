Inaugural Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week focusing on Latin American food

DETROIT - More than 20 restaurants are participating in this week's inaugural Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week, but the first-year event is honing in on Latin American cuisine.

The event, which runs until Oct. 14, will feature special menu items "designed to showcase traditional and affordable selections," according to a press release.

“Southwest Detroit is well known for its incredible line-up of authentic and reasonably-priced restaurants, making our very own restaurant week a tremendous sense of pride for our community,” said event organizer Monica Casarez. “For our inaugural event, we wanted to build upon Southwest Detroit’s solid reputation for food and hospitality by helping visitors to explore the area, enjoy authentic Latin American cuisine and walk away with an incredible cultural experience.”

According to Robert Dewaelsche, president of Southwest Detroit Business Association, people will be able to select from restaurants that offer "authentic cuisine commonplace in countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and Venezuela, among others."

“We also encourage everyone to take full advantage of their visit to Southwest Detroit by supporting our many local businesses, including restaurants, bakeries, mercados, specialty retailers, merchants and more," he said.

For more information on the event, check out the event's Facebook page. For a list of all participating restaurants, click here.

