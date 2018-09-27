McDonald's removes artificial ingredients from classic burgers

CHICAGO - McDonald's classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredients, according to a press release from the restaurant chain.

The pickle does still have an artificial preservative, but artificial preservatives were removed from McDonald's cheese, special sauce and buns.

“From switching to 100% fresh beef* in our quarter-pound burgers, cooked right when ordered, to removing artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets, and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025, we have made significant strides in evolving the quality of our food,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA president.

Classic burgers include:

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Double cheeseburger

McDouble

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Big Mac

Other commitments from McDonald's include sustainably sourcing McCafé coffee by 2020, moving to cage-free eggs by 2025 and sourcing a portion of beef from top 10 beef-sourcing countries.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.