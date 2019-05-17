New Downtown coffee roastery Madcap Coffee opens its doors_

There's a brand-new coffee roastery in town. Called Madcap Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 1413 Farmer St. in Downtown.

Established in west Michigan in 2008, Madcap Coffee is the brainchild of two friends who bonded over a shared love for coffee, according to the business's website. As owners, they work with coffee bean growers all over the world. This new location in Detroit offers coffee, tea, pre-packaged coffee beans, brewing accessories and apparel. Madcap Coffee also operates an online store.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jeff B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 30, wrote, "Madcap Coffee sources single origin beans from individual farmers. It's been in Grand Rapids for a long time and its great to see them bring their expertise to Detroit."

Madcap Coffee is now open at 1413 Farmer St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood any day of the week.

Make it at home.

At-home meal prep can help you eat healthier, save money, and get creative with endless recipes and ideas. Whether you're a home-cooking pro or a delivery addict who's just getting started, here's what you need for kitchen domination:

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding →

You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype →

There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible →

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.