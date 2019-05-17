New Indian Village bar Destination 1905 opens its doors

There's a brand-new bar in town. The new arrival to Indian Village, called Destination 1905, is located at 8130 Kercheval Ave. and serves up cocktails, wine and beer.

Billed as a "neighborhood cocktail bar with international flavor," on its website, Destination 1905 is located on the first floor of a historic home that has been renovated. Each month, the bar features drinks from a different country around the world. A light food menu provides cured meats, cheeses and popcorn to complement the beverages.

The new bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rebecca R. wrote, "This is a great little neighborhood bar down the street from Sister Pie and Marrow. 1905 is in a renovated row house. There is a little patio with a few picnic tables on the porch. You feel as though you are hanging out in a friend's living room having a drink."



Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Destination 1905 is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday through Saturday. (It's closed Sunday through Tuesday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.