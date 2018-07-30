Food

New items and deals from Cheesecake Factory, other restaurants for National Cheesecake Day

Celebrate the right way

By Von Lozon

Monday is National Cheesecake Day, and to celebrate, Cheesecake Factory is releasing two new flavors of cheesecake.

Those two flavors -- Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl -- will be available across the country for the foreseeable future. For every slice sold, the restaurant is donating 25 cents to Feeding America, which is a nonprofit that fights hunger through food banks. 

Cheesecake Factory also has a special day Sunday -- for dine-in customers only, you can receive any slice of cheesecake for half the price. There is a one-slice limit per guest for the deal.

To find the nearest Cheesecake Factory to you, click here.

Other deals at restaurants

  • Chilis: Sign up for Chilis' rewards program and you can score a free cheesecake dessert, or any dessert for that matter, if Sunday is your birthday.
  • Denny's: You can also sign up for Denny's rewards program and get 20 percent off a New York Style Cheesecake.
  • Olive Garden: All you have to do is sign up for an eClub subscription at Olive Graden and you'll receive a free appetizer or dessert, which includes the restaurant's Sicilian Cheesecake, with the purchase of two entrees.

