Popular pizza chain to begin offering orders of pizza crust

DETROIT - Villa Italian Kitchen, a pizza restaurant chain, is garnering national attention for one of its new carb favorites.

Beginning Thursday, Villa Italian Kitchen will begin offering orders of pizza crust, just the crust of its famed Neapolitan pizzas.

"After receiving a record number of consumer inquiries regarding Villa Italian Kitchen’s crust and just what makes it so delicious, Villa Italian Kitchen decided to give the people what they want and serve up an order of crust all on its own! Made fresh daily in-house, Villa Italian Kitchen’s pizza crusts capture all of the chewy, bready delight diehard pizza fans know to expect from a classic slice," said Villa Italian Kitchen in a news release.

Would you order this item off the menu?

