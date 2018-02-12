RECIPE: Kimbap (or Gimbap) rice rolls

- Cooked Korean rice (seasoned with sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a bit of vinegar)
- Laver sheets
- Fried egg omelet, sliced into thin strips
- Cucumber, sliced into thin strips
- Spinach, blanched (seasoned with sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a bit of vinegar)
- Carrots, sliced into thin strips
- Zucchini, marinated and sliced into thin strips
- Danmuji (pickled sweet radish) sliced into thin strips
- Crab meet or imitation crap meat, sliced into thin strips
