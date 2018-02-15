RECIPE: Bibimbap -- Korean rice mixed with vegetables

Here is a recipe for Bibimbap:

About 2 cups medium-grain Korean (cooked and marinated with sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a tiny bit of vinegar)

Julienned cucumber

Mung bean sprouts (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)

Bean sprouts (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)

Spinach (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)

2 carrots (blanched and julienned)

Zucchini (sliced into thin strips)

Korean Bul-Gogi beef (optional, both and cooked ground meat work well)

Optional: over-easy or fried egg as a topping

Serve with small condiment bowl of red pepper paste (kochujang) and sesame oil.

