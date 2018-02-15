RECIPE: Bibimbap -- Korean rice mixed with vegetables

Here is a recipe for Bibimbap:
About 2 cups medium-grain Korean (cooked and marinated with sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a tiny bit of vinegar)
- Julienned cucumber
- Mung bean sprouts (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)
- Bean sprouts (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)
- Spinach (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)
- 2 carrots (blanched and julienned)
- Zucchini (sliced into thin strips)
- Korean Bul-Gogi beef (optional, both and cooked ground meat work well)
- Optional: over-easy or fried egg as a topping
Serve with small condiment bowl of red pepper paste (kochujang) and sesame oil.
