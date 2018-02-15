Recipes

RECIPE: Bibimbap -- Korean rice mixed with vegetables

Headline Goes Here

Bibimbap (Wikimedia)

Here is a recipe for Bibimbap:

About 2 cups medium-grain Korean (cooked and marinated with sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a tiny bit of vinegar)

More Headlines

  • Julienned cucumber
  • Mung bean sprouts (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)
  • Bean sprouts (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)
  • Spinach (parboiled and squeezed of excess water, and marinated with sesame oil, garlic, and salt)
  • 2 carrots (blanched and julienned)
  • Zucchini (sliced into thin strips)
  • Korean Bul-Gogi beef (optional, both and cooked ground meat work well)
  • Optional: over-easy or fried egg as a topping

Serve  with small condiment bowl of red pepper paste (kochujang) and sesame oil.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.