Here's a recipe for jumbo shrimp tempura:

Jumbo shrimp, thawed

Flour

Ice water

Cornstarch

Egg yolk

Salt

White sugar

Baking powder

Shortening for frying

Dip shrimp individually into the egg yolk mixture, then press in the mixture of the remaining ingredients.

Fry until golden brown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.