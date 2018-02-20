RECIPE: Korean Soondae

Here's a recipe for soondae:

Cleaned beef or pork small intestines or sausage casing

Sweet rice

Sweet potato starch vermicelli

Garlic cloves

Fresh ginger

Salt

Pepper

Korean toasted sesame oil

Sesame seeds

Scallions

Beef or pork blood

After cooking the vermicelli, chop the noodles into bite-sized pieces and finely cut the scallions. Toast the sesame seeds before crushing with the garlic and ginger. Mix all remaining ingredients together.

Use a funnel or a sausage stuffing machine to fill the intestines with the mix.

Place sausage (or sausages, if you've cut the intestines into smaller sections) into an uncovered pot of salted water. Bring the water to a boil before reducing the heat to low for 45 minutes.

A toothpick inserted into a fully cooked sausage will come out clean.

Served with a small dish of mixed salt, pepper, sesame oil, and one spice gochujang (red pepper paste) for dipping.

