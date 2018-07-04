View Famous Dave's recipes: Apricot Jalapeño BBQ Sauce, Party Time BBQ Baked Beans

Recipes

Here are two Famous Dave's recipes for jalapeno BBQ sauce and baked beans. 

Apricot Jalapeño BBQ Sauce

  • 20 oz Rich & Sassy® BBQ Sauce
  • 12 oz Smucker’s Apricot Preserves
  • ½ cup onion, finely diced
  • ¼ cup brined hot jalapeños, finely diced

Combine sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and heat over medium heat until the vegetables are tender.

Dave’s Party Time BBQ Baked Beans

  • 1 lb. Hilshire Farm Smoked Sausage Ring, smoked and charred
  • 1 cup hickory-smoked bacon
  • 1 cup Famous Dave’s Rich n Sassy BBQ Sauce
  • ½ cup apricot preserves
  • 1 Tbsp. yellow prepared mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. Kahlua Liqueur
  • 1 can (28 oz) Bush’s Baked Beans
  • 1 can (15 oz) Bush’s Baked Beans
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) Black Beans
  • 2 cans (14.5 oz per can) white beans
  • 1 cup green bell pepper, diced
  • ½ cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 cup sweet onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, not seeded, diced.

**Char the sausage until the skin starts to break. Remove and slice it into ¼ inch rounds. Set it aside.

