View Famous Dave's recipes: Apricot Jalapeño BBQ Sauce, Party Time BBQ Baked Beans

Here are two Famous Dave's recipes for jalapeno BBQ sauce and baked beans.
Apricot Jalapeño BBQ Sauce
- 20 oz Rich & Sassy® BBQ Sauce
- 12 oz Smucker’s Apricot Preserves
- ½ cup onion, finely diced
- ¼ cup brined hot jalapeños, finely diced
Combine sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and heat over medium heat until the vegetables are tender.
Dave’s Party Time BBQ Baked Beans
- 1 lb. Hilshire Farm Smoked Sausage Ring, smoked and charred
- 1 cup hickory-smoked bacon
- 1 cup Famous Dave’s Rich n Sassy BBQ Sauce
- ½ cup apricot preserves
- 1 Tbsp. yellow prepared mustard
- 2 Tbsp. Kahlua Liqueur
- 1 can (28 oz) Bush’s Baked Beans
- 1 can (15 oz) Bush’s Baked Beans
- 1 can (14.5 oz) Black Beans
- 2 cans (14.5 oz per can) white beans
- 1 cup green bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup sweet onion, diced
- 1 jalapeno, not seeded, diced.
**Char the sausage until the skin starts to break. Remove and slice it into ¼ inch rounds. Set it aside.
