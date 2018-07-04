View Famous Dave's recipes: Apricot Jalapeño BBQ Sauce, Party Time BBQ Baked Beans

Here are two Famous Dave's recipes for jalapeno BBQ sauce and baked beans.

Apricot Jalapeño BBQ Sauce

20 oz Rich & Sassy® BBQ Sauce

12 oz Smucker’s Apricot Preserves

½ cup onion, finely diced

¼ cup brined hot jalapeños, finely diced

Combine sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and heat over medium heat until the vegetables are tender.

Dave’s Party Time BBQ Baked Beans

1 lb. Hilshire Farm Smoked Sausage Ring, smoked and charred

1 cup hickory-smoked bacon

1 cup Famous Dave’s Rich n Sassy BBQ Sauce

½ cup apricot preserves

1 Tbsp. yellow prepared mustard

2 Tbsp. Kahlua Liqueur

1 can (28 oz) Bush’s Baked Beans

1 can (15 oz) Bush’s Baked Beans

1 can (14.5 oz) Black Beans

2 cans (14.5 oz per can) white beans

1 cup green bell pepper, diced

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

1 cup sweet onion, diced

1 jalapeno, not seeded, diced.

**Char the sausage until the skin starts to break. Remove and slice it into ¼ inch rounds. Set it aside.

