Table No. 2 brings seafood and more to Bagley_

A new New American spot, offering seafood and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Table No. 2, the fresh addition is located at 18925 Livernois Ave. in Bagley.

This new restaurant offers fine dining but with a local feel as all fresh ingredients are locally-sourced from area farmers' markets. From a tequila and lime infused shrimp cocktail to begin your meal to a Maine jumbo lobster tail or a smoked beef short rib for your entree to bananas foster for dessert, this spot hopes to satisfy your dinnertime cravings. (Check out the full menu here.)

"The Detroit Metro Times" reports in its April 5 feature on the restaurant that the dining room can accommodate up to 70 guests, including a chef's table that holds 18, in addition to an outdoor patio that seats another 80 patrons in the warmer months.

The fresh addition has garnered an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

LeAnne P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, wrote, "The food was absolutely delicious and well-seasoned."

Yelper Christie H. added, "Had the pleasure of dining there last night for their first dinner service. It was excellent. It had attractive food presentation, excellent service and the food was delicious!"

Table No. 2 is now open at 18925 Livernois Ave., so head on over to check it out.

