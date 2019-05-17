The 3 best music venues in Detroit__

Wondering where to find the best music venues around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.

1. Willis Show Bar

Photo: Sean P./Yelp

First is Midtown's Willis Show Bar, situated at 4156 Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the music venue, cabaret spot and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Photo: caroline s./Yelp

Midtown's Detroit Symphony Orchestra, located at 3711 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue and performing art spot 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

3. Small's Bar

Photo: lisa f./Yelp

Hamtramck's Small's Bar, a music venue and pub, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10339 Conant St. to see for yourself.

