Toarmina's Pizza celebrates 31st anniversary by throwing back prices to 1987

Toarmina's Pizza is celebrating its 31st anniversary by offering pizza prices from 1987 (Toarmina's Pizza -- Plymouth)

Michigan pizzeria Toarmina's Pizza is celebrating its 31st anniversary Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate than to throw back pizza prices to the '80s?

The pizzeria is selling some pizza options for prices featured when it first opened in 1987.

Some stores are offering 12-inch pizzas for just $2.99, while other stores are offering the pizzeria's signature 24-inch pizza for just $10.99. Customers may also take home free Italian cake bites.

For the rest of the month, customers will also be able to purchase a 24-inch pizza for $19.87, in honor of the year Toarmina's opened.

