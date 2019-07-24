You've been making s'mores wrong this whole time

Think you can make the perfect s'more? Think again.

The graham crackers, the marshmallow, the chocolate -- add some fire and boom. Does that sound like your recipe? I'm sure it's wonderful and delicious and embodies summer evenings for you.

But, I say you've been doing it all wrong.

There's one key mistake you're making when creating the perfect ooey, gooey, crunchy, toasted s'more. Ditch that Hershey bar. Don't even bring it to the party. That's dated. Too basic.

Have you walked down the candy aisle lately?! Change it up. Trust me, it'll blow your mind.

One summer night, I was at a barbecue. The host asked us if we wanted to make s'mores. Of course we did. He then brought out a tray full of the regulars...(the mallow, the gram, the chocolate bar)..but he also brought out a tray of something that only sweet dreams are made of.

This tray included a wide-variety of candy bars. We’re talking Heath toffee bars, Snickers, Twix, Kit Kats, Ghirardelli (caramel, mint, raspberry, etc – perfect size for s’mores), and my personal favorite -- the Reese’s peanut butter cup.

I’m well into my 30s and this combination NEVER occurred to me. We always did it the traditional way. It was all I knew…until now. I’m telling you, if you swap out that Hershey bar for one of these other options (start with the Reese’s cup), you’ll never go back to the original.

Don’t get me wrong, a traditional s’more is great. But, this super s’more is something that will change the way you do backyard campfires.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.