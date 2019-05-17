Your guide to the 4 top spots in downtown Detroit_

Spending time in downtown Detroit? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail bar to a burger joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dime Store

Topping the list is bar and diner Dime Store, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch. Located inside the Chrysler House at 719 Griswold St., Suite 180, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,241 reviews on Yelp.

2. Standby

Next up is New American spot and cocktail bar Standby, situated at 225 Gratiot Ave. downtown. With 4.5 stars out of 449 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Parc

Bar and New American breakfast and brunch spot Parc is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 800 Woodward Ave., four stars out of 447 reviews.

4. Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill

Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill, a traditional American spot and bar, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 624 Third St. to see for yourself.

