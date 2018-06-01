Advocacy group wears orange in Downtown Detroit to raise gun violence awareness

DETROIT - Close to 100 people gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday, wearing orange and calling for a change in culture when it comes to gun violence.

The conversation was focused on both Detroit and national issues, unified by gun violence.

Friday is the start of nearly 400 national events where people will wear orange to raise awareness and honor the victims of gun violence. It's not the first event calling for change -- any conversation about guns tends to be divisive and cause hostility between those that have different opinions. Advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America's event in Detroit focused on the children who become victims of gun violence.

"Gun violence continues to take a toll on our families," said Detroit City Council member and mayor pro tem Mary Sheffield.

Gun violence is an important issue in Detroit, as murders and accidental shootings frequently take the lives of children and teenagers.

"As much as we see happening in this city, it means nothing to me if our young people are not safe, if our children are not safe," Sheffield said. "Babies, 2-, 3-, 7-year old kids are getting raised by gun shots."

"It drains me. It sucks the life out of me," said Andrea Clark, whose son was killed in a shooting. "I don't know what to do next because all I think about is the mothers."

Moms Demand Action, founded by stay-at-home mom Shannon Watts in response to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, said the group supports the 2nd Amendment, but believes events like these could lead to solutions that can help decrease the gun violence nationally.

"A safe storage law to punish those people who do not lock up their guns that either get stolen and then used in a crime or a kid gets ahold of it and kills their sibling," proposed Lindsay Warren.

Others at the event believe that stricter laws can't solve what they believe is a cultural or community issue.

"I think some of it comes from a lack of a family structure; a lack of mentors, a lack of guidance within our communities," Sheffield said. "It's a community problem, it's all of our problem."

Warren's city hall will be lit with orange lights Saturday for gun violence awareness.

