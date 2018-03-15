March For Our Lives in Washington DC: Are you going?

On Saturday, March 24, there will be a march in Washington DC led by the "March For Our Lives" group.

The group is asking for people to join in their effort to call for changes to America's gun laws. They are working to prevent another school shooting massacre such as the one this year in Parkland, Fla.

"On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington, DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority. The collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard," reads a statement from the group.

Nationwide school walkout honors victims, protests gun violence

On Wednesday, March 14, thousands of students and school leaders participated in a nationwide school walkout to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla. shooting and to protest gun violence.

In Michigan, students at many schools marched out of school buildings at 10 a.m. Other schools held moments of silence. Some did not participate, but those who did had a strong message to share.

"I don't want my mother or my father having to worry about me going to school getting an education and then my life is gone," said Leticia Carroll, a 15-year-old freshman who helped organize a walkout of more than 100 students at Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Mich.

She added: "We need answers. We need something done."

