Metro Detroit teachers learn how to shoot guns after Parkland high school shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. - After a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 dead in February, some Metro Detroit teachers headed to a gun range to learn how to shoot.

In the event that Michigan schools decide to arm teachers, the educators want to be prepared. Currently, schools are gun-free zones and teachers cannot carry guns in schools.

"It's sad but we need to be prepared and we need to think through ways that we can keep our students safe," teacher Elizabeth Kelly said.

After the massacre in Florida, Top Gun Shooting Sports in Taylor saw a surge in teachers enrolling in concealed pistol license classes.

"These teachers want to learn, they want this responsibility, they want to do this so they can go home to their own kids at night," Michael Barbour of Top Gun said.

Fourteen states already allow teachers to have guns in school.

