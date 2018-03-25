PHOTOS: Metro Detroit students journey to Washington, D.C. for 'March for Our Lives' rally

Students from Berkley High School traveled to Washington D.C. for the 'March for Our Lives' rally March 24, 2018. (WDIV)

WASHINGTON - While "March for Our Lives" rallies were held Saturday in Michigan, some Metro Detroit students made a trip to participate in the Washington, D.C., march.

VIDEO: Michiganders attend 'March for Our Lives' rallies in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Washington DC

Groups of young adults from Michigan schools, including Berkley High School and Dearborn School, marched through the streets of the nation's capital with signs and a message about changing gun legislation.

Gun violence in schools has been a hotly debated topic after a Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida left 17 students and staff members dead.

