Sales of bulletproof backpacks spike after recent school shootings

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - After the Parkland, Florida, massacre in February, the sale of bulletproof backpack inserts spiked.

The panels, which are made of the same ballistic material as bulletproof vests, weigh about as much as a magazine and can be slipped into any backpack.

"It will stop a bullet. The bullet comes in here and will go out there. It's pretty straightforward," Tom Nardone said.

Nardone developed the inserts after the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut.

"People really wanted a way to have something to make their kids' backpacks bulletproof, so we came up with what we think is the best solution to that problem," he said.

While the panels can stop bullets, experts argue that children may not have their backpacks with them if there is a school shooting, so the panels may not be all that beneficial.

