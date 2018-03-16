Top 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed 17 people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

(GMG) - On Feb. 14, the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead, became one of the top 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

Nearly half of the top 10 shootings took place as schools, and five have happened in the last decade.

The deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history took place on Oct. 1, 2017, when Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He killed 58 people before killing himself.

In the second-deadliest shooting, Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, walked into Pulse Nightclub and opened fire, killing 49 and injuring more than 50, on June 12, 2016. He was killed by police during an operation to free hostages.

On April 16, 2007, in the third-deadliest shooting, Seung-Hui Cho, a 23-year-old student, went on a shooting spree in two locations at Virginia Tech, killing 32 people and injuring multiple others on campus before killing himself.

Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 20 children and six adults, who were school faculty and staff, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before killing himself on Dec. 14, 2012, in the fourth-deadliest shooting. Officials later found his mother dead from a gunshot wound.

Devin Patrick Kelley walked into a small Sutherland Springs, Texas, church on Nov. 5, 2017, shot and killed 25 people and an unborn child and wounded 20 others in what is now the fifth-deadliest shooting. After a brief chase, he was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

After crashing his truck into a Luby's Cafeteria, George Hennard, 35, got out of his vehicle and shot and killed 23 people before killing himself on Oct. 16, 1991, in Killeen, Texas, in the sixth-deadliest shooting.

In the seventh-deadliest shooting, on July 18, 1984, James Huberty, 41, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, shot and killed 21 adults and children at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California. A sharpshooter killed Huberty one hour after the rampage began.

Charles Joseph Whitman, a former U.S. Marine, shot and killed 16 people and wounded at least 30 others, shooting from a tower at the University of Texas on Aug. 1, 1966, in the eighth-deadliest shooting. Whitman was shot and killed by two police officers while he was still in the tower. Officials discovered Whitman had also killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.

In the ninth-deadliest, and most recent, shooting, official said that Nikolas Cruz, 19, used an AR-15 to shoot and kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Deputies said 12 people were found dead inside the school, two just outside the building and one on Pine Island Road. Two others died at a hospital. The medical director of Broward Health North's Department of Emergency Medicine said 17 patients were taken to area hospitals. A student at the high school said Cruz, who had been expelled from school, had gotten into trouble after bringing weapons on campus. Cruz was able to leave the school Wednesday by blending in with other students who were trying to escape. He was later seen walking into the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters in a hospital gown.

In San Bernardino, California, on Dec. 2, 2015, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, a married couple, shot and killed 14 people at an employee gathering at Inland Regional Center in the tenth-deadliest shooting.

