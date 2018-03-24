VIDEO: Michigan residents attend 'March for Our Lives' rallies in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Washington DC

Activists rally at the Detroit 'March for Our Lives' event on March 24, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Groups are gathering Saturday across the United States for "March for Our Lives" rallies.

Several rallies were held in Michigan, including in Detroit and Ann Arbor, where activists are marching while pushing for gun control legislation.

Nationwide 'March for Our Lives' rallies drew crowds of all ages, such as this girl at the march in Washington D.C. on March 24, 2018. (WDIV)

The Detroit march was largely organized by students, and a mix of all ages, including many families, attended the event.

Armed with signs and ready to speak about their views, attendees discussed stricter background checks, improving school safety and strengthening gun laws in the U.S.

Many people from around the nation also attended a large march in Washington D.C., including students from Dearborn High School and Berkley High School.

Gun violence in schools has been a hotly debated topic after a Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida left 17 students and staff members dead.

Watch Local 4's coverage of the marches below.

Detroit:

Ann Arbor:

